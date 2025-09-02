Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 222,854 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 505.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,854 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up 0.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $188,474.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,630.69. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ORI opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.