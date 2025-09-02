Ares Management LLC Sells 20,813,477 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Ares Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,131,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,813,477 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent makes up approximately 6.9% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $112,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 113.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Shares of FYBR opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

