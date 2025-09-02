Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 71,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Kemper by 104.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,032.33. This represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Laderman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $148,110.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,229.95. The trade was a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,845 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $73.01.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

