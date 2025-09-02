Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 71,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Kemper by 104.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,032.33. This represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Laderman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $148,110.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,229.95. The trade was a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,845 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMPR
Kemper Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $73.01.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Kemper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.