Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 68,932 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,932 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 40.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KGS stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

