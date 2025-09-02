Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1,651.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,224 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.