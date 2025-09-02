Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $5.55 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of InterDigital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.7%

IDCC stock opened at $271.71 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $277.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.33 and its 200-day moving average is $223.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total transaction of $261,030.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,855.66. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the sale, the director owned 6,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,930.72. This trade represents a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,883 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InterDigital



InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.



