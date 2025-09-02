Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 123,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,005,000 after buying an additional 322,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE:KNX opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
