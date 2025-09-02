Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 12,516 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

FTNT stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

