Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $789,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 81,726.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,355,000 after buying an additional 1,472,712 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 31.4% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,276,000 after buying an additional 680,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,281,000 after buying an additional 666,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 241.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 856,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,039,000 after buying an additional 605,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $319.00 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.81.

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.