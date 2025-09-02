Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in Salesforce by 71.6% during the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,036,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $274,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce by 43.0% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Salesforce by 121.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 355,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $95,222,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.56, for a total transaction of $559,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,740,087.76. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,327 shares of company stock worth $15,201,738. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $256.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.