Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $742.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $753.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.01. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $914.53. The company has a market capitalization of $292.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

