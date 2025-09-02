First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 658 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

First Financial Bankshares Inc trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CVS opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

