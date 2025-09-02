CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 8,419.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,034 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,752 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of KO opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

