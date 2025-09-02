Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $205.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average of $185.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

