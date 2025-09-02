Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,567 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $34,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 110.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.52.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

