Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 33,185 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,125,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.4%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

