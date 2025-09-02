Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $557,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 80,552.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,280,000 after purchasing an additional 178,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $99,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.04.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,012,160.40. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,752,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $483.11 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.34 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.21. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

