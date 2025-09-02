VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,872,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,459,000 after purchasing an additional 790,557 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 372.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 467,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 368,926 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 427.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 467.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 166,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,884,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

