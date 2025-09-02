Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.33% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

AVSC opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.