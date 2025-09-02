Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,088,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 673,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 315,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 273,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $785.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.