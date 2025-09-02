Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

