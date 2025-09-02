Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,137 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

