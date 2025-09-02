Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after buying an additional 429,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after buying an additional 1,054,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,416,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after buying an additional 427,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,530,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,314,000 after buying an additional 285,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,534,000 after buying an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $350.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.53 and a 200 day moving average of $297.80. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,485,881.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,790 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

