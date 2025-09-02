Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 995 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,645,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,207,000 after acquiring an additional 518,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $202.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

