Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $6,706,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in State Street by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after acquiring an additional 56,973 shares in the last quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in State Street by 31.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $116.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

