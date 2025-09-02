Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after buying an additional 1,632,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,510,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after purchasing an additional 424,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,415,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $365.92 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.13 and its 200-day moving average is $348.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

