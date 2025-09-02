Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Position Lowered by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $66,962,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 511.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2%

OTIS opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average is $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

