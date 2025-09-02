Critical Survey: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry and Tidewater”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $776.50 million 0.33 $19.25 million $0.07 47.71 Tidewater $1.35 billion 2.22 $180.66 million $3.86 15.61

Risk and Volatility

Tidewater has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Tidewater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Berry has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tidewater has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tidewater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry 0.60% 5.27% 2.48% Tidewater 14.62% 16.74% 9.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Berry and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tidewater 0 3 2 1 2.67

Berry presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Tidewater has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Berry’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Tidewater.

Summary

Tidewater beats Berry on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates anchor handling towing supply vessels, platform supply vessels, crew boats, utility vessels, and offshore tugs. The company serves integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, field development, and production companies; mid-sized and smaller independent exploration and production companies; foreign government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other related companies; offshore drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, windfarm development, diving, and well stimulation companies. Tidewater Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

