First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 23,735 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

