Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after buying an additional 74,269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,480,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $526.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

