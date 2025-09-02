Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1645 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Stories

