Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June $XJUN

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of BATS:XJUN opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.36. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

