Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $13,094,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 115,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6%

BMY stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

