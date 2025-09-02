NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NWE opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

