First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 342 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.16% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPK. Wall Street Zen cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $136.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 14.89%.Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

