PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JFrog as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,903,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after buying an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 1,037,482 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 965,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,694,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,228,000 after buying an additional 184,448 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $2,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,154,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,737,480.33. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,337,796.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,996,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,195,464.84. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,705 shares of company stock worth $24,867,274. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

