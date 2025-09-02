PDT Partners LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,673,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 889,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,757,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,430,000 after buying an additional 138,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,253,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,377,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $703.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $733.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $623.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.84.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total value of $5,842,773.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,879,799.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,682,525. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

