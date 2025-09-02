PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,888 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paymentus by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,279,000 after purchasing an additional 551,211 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paymentus by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,557 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Paymentus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,356,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paymentus by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 472,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paymentus by 63,516.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 675,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 674,550 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paymentus Trading Up 0.5%
NYSE:PAY opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
About Paymentus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
