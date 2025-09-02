PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Science Applications International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Science Applications International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.1%

Science Applications International stock opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

