PDT Partners LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,502,090,000 after buying an additional 298,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,961,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,200,000 after buying an additional 83,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8%

DD stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.