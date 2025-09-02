Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 240,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,960. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,187.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,024.18. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,832 shares of company stock worth $7,559,425 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BLBD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Blue Bird Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The company had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

