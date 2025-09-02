PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. $ARCO

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 101,115 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 23.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 101,301 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 182,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $532,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arcos Dorados from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.