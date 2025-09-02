PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ACM Research worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triata Capital Ltd increased its position in ACM Research by 33.5% in the first quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 1,371,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 344,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ACM Research by 18.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,255,000 after buying an additional 206,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 1,418.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,174,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 1,097,358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 12,871.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 1,064,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $21,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.44. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.42 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,028. This trade represents a 23.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 11,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $334,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This represents a 10.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,152 shares of company stock worth $3,454,560. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

