Royal Bank of Canada Sells 81,401 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,899,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,401 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $223,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 202.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 395,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,399,000 after purchasing an additional 264,322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,242,000 after purchasing an additional 232,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 210,107 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 202.9% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 166,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 129,378 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFG. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

WFG stock opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $102.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.74). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -73.14%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

