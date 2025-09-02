Open Text Corporation $OTEX Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.72% of Open Text worth $178,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 593.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Open Text Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Open Text Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

