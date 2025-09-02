Royal Bank of Canada Sells 320,235 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.41% of Paychex worth $229,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Paychex by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 41,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,689,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $139.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $149.70.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

