Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.08 Million Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.02%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

