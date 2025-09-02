Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.03 Million in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,779,000 after acquiring an additional 211,399 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 500,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $217.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

