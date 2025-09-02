Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 161.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at $1,161,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 2,881.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 164,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 158,598 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 153,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,925.70. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $524,305.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This trade represents a 60.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $1,538,595. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Visteon Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $128.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. Baird R W upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visteon from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

