Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.82 Million in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Azenta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 788.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 13,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $143.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

